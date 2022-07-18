The Laramie Project Cycle, two plays written in response to the murder of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in 1998, will be presented in Cody at the Cody Center for the Performing Arts.
Directed by Bethany Sandvik, both plays feature local professional actors who portray an array of characters with various backgrounds and opinions about what happened, why it happened and how to heal and move forward.
Though written more than 20 years ago, The Laramie Project still resonates today, said Sandvik, Studio Theatre director. It’s a stunning collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.
“Studio Theatre’s mission is to tackle shows that speak to our history and society,” Sandvik said. “This story, while at times difficult to watch, is important to remember and learn from. Our intent is to open discussion about how the world has and hasn’t changed since the plays were written, and of course to remember Matthew.”
The Laramie Project Cycle includes two plays written by Moises Kaufman and the members of Techtonic Theater Project. They wrote the origi
nal play based on six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of murdering Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town.
Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie.
Ten years later, the company returned to Laramie to gauge change in the city and in attitudes of its citizens. They were surprised at what they discovered and documented their findings in The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later.
In addition to the show, the BW Bastian Foundation has sponsored a series of talk-backs related to the play.
These will be presented after each showing of Ten Years Later. Topics include The Importance of Pronouns (July 22), LGBTQ youth in our schools (July 24), Family Stories and Experiences (July 29) and Hate Crime Laws (July 31). These talks are free regardless of admission.
The shows feature actors: Kennedy Corr, Fred Ebert, Sarah Roberts Fuller, Bethia Kalenak, Shawn Klass, Harley Meadows, Luke Murray and Joe Thornton. The plays run in rotation at the Studio Theatre, the resident theater company of the Cody Center for the Performing Arts, 1527 18th St. Its intimate 55-seat space is the only professional, black-box theatre in the Big Horn Basin.
Studio Theatre strives to create and present work that highlights significant historical and social issues, empowers women and fosters creativity in all ages.
The Laramie Project showings
The Laramie Project Cycle will be presented in the Studio Theatre at Cody Center for the Performing Arts, Thursdays-Sundays, July 21- 31. Curtain is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 with discounts available. Several performances will be followed by talk-back discussions and panels expanding on the subject matter of the plays. For tickets and information about the talk-back series, visit codymonologues.com or call 307-527-7398.
