Cody’s Homecoming is here, and though the dance has been canceled, the other activities are still on. Here’s a full list of everything going on:
Monday, Sept. 28
White-out day
Bonfire at Beck Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Movie day
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Wild West day
Thursday, Oct. 1
Rock day
Freshmen: Boy Bands
Sophomores: 80s Rock
Juniors: Heavy Metal
Seniors: Grunge
Staff: Classic Rock
Volleyball vs. Natrona, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Blue & Gold day
Cross country at Olive Glenn, 10 a.m.
Assembly, 12 p.m.
Parade, 2 p.m.
Varsity football vs. Evanston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Volleyball vs. Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
