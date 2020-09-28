Cody’s Homecoming is here, and though the dance has been canceled, the other activities are still on. Here’s a full list of everything going on:

 

Monday, Sept. 28 

White-out day

Bonfire at Beck Lake, 8:30 p.m.  

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Movie day

 

Wednesday, Sept. 30 

Wild West day

 

Thursday, Oct. 1 

Rock day

Freshmen: Boy Bands

Sophomores: 80s Rock

Juniors: Heavy Metal

Seniors: Grunge

Staff: Classic Rock

Volleyball vs. Natrona, 6 p.m.

 

Friday, Oct. 2 

Blue & Gold day

Cross country at Olive Glenn, 10 a.m.

Assembly, 12 p.m.

Parade, 2 p.m.

Varsity football vs. Evanston, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 3

Volleyball vs. Rock Springs, 2 p.m.

