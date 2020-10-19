After having to cancel this year’s spay/neuter clinics due to COVID-19, Park County Animal Shelter has rolled out a new pilot program to help pet owners with the cost of spaying and neutering their pets. Spaying and Neutering Intact Pets is a low-cost voucher program open to residents of Park County whose household income is 150% of the Federal Poverty Level or below, senior citizens living on a fixed income, and those who have experienced an unexpected financial hardship in 2020.
“Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to reduce the number of unwanted and homeless animals in our community,” says Megan McLean, Executive Director of PCAS. “As an animal shelter, we have a responsibility to the people in our community just as much as we do the animals. It’s our job to help prevent animals from ever having to step foot inside the shelter, and providing resources to pet owners who face financial barriers is one way to keep pets and their humans together.”
Through this program, eligible applicants will pay a discounted rate based on the sex and species of their animals (ranging from $15 for male cats up to $70 for female dogs) to receive the voucher from PCAS. The voucher holder is responsible for scheduling an appointment with one of the participating veterinarians within 60 days of receiving the voucher.
“We are excited to join PCAS and other area veterinarians to provide a new program to our community,” says Dr. Amanda Marsh, licensed veterinarian and owner of Prairie Summit Veterinary Services. “One that will not only offer affordable spay/neuter options to more people but will also foster the development of lasting relationships with local veterinarians, assuring more continuity of care for the future.”
SNIP will operate as a pilot program through April 2021 (or until 150 vouchers are issued) to give PCAS an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of the program and determine what additional resources are needed to continue SNIP on a long-term basis.
“The team at Cody Veterinary Hospital is excited to partner with PCAS on the spay and neuter voucher program, allowing us to do our part in making sure quality health care is available to more pets and families in our wonderful community,” says Dr. Stephanie White, licensed veterinarian and owner of Cody Veterinary Hospital.
Vouchers can be requested through an online application (parkcountyanimalshelter.org/snip) or by filling out an application in person at PCAS. Proof of residency is required through a photo ID or utility bill.
