CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The court has granted the defendant’s motion for a leave to file a surreply to the plaintiff’s motion to approve distribution of partial settlement funds. The court denied the plaintiff’s motion to a third class representative to the case. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Schlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
Robin Bartel and James Bartel v. Bruce Shackleford, Catherine Shackleford, Ricky McNeil and Laurie McNeil; The defendants have filed a counterclaim, accusing the plaintiffs of breaching a settlement agreement’s resolution of all claims, harassment, maintenance of equipment, trespassing terms. They have also submitted a motion to dismiss James Bartel from the case. The plaintiffs have denied the charges brought in the counterclaim and say Bartel should not be dismissed. A March 30 pretrial conference and April 7 jury trial is scheduled for the case. The plaintiffs originally accused the defendants of refusing to turn on or help install a shared water pump that is on their alleged easement from the Shoshone River. They demanded a permanent injunction, preventing them from continuing to impede the plaintiff’s access to the pump or a monetary judgment for their lost alfalfa crop. In a separate lawsuit the plaintiffs sued all the defendants over the use of a common easement known as Whitney Drive.
Tracey Ambrose v. Mackenna Branstetter; The court stipulated that the matter be dismissed with prejudice and each party bear their own costs, upon each parties request. Ambrose accused Branstetter of driving too fast in December 2017 and causing a crash between their vehicles. Ambrose said she experienced spasms, a cervical strain, long term debilitating side effects and thousands of dollars of medical bills.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Carolyn Wood; Wood has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency. She has been ordered to receive a mental evaluation from the Wyoming State Hospital regarding whether her mental state led to the actions she is accused of committing. Wood is facing four felonies for aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying a combined 35 years in prison and $35,000 in fines. She is accused of shooting a gun in a public space in early November.
State v. Eddie Boyles; Boyles pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol to cause serious bodily injury. Under his plea agreement, charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive in a single lane will be dismissed. He will be sentenced to 3-5 years in prison and at least $71,059 in restitution for the cost of his victim’s life flight. Boyles caused a life-altering injury to a man’s foot in August after crashing into the man’s motorcycle in his vehicle on the North Fork Highway.
State v. Cameron Torrey; Torrey is scheduled for a March 21 arraignment hearing. He is facing charges for aggravated assault, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Torrey is accused of assaulting another individual outside the Silver Dollar Bar in January, causing the person a fractured humerus, damaged teeth, possible concussion, and numerous contusions to the head and an injured right ear.
State v. Mia Padilla; Padilla still owes $300 in fees to the court. In 2021 she was found guilty for possessing a misdemeanor amount of liquid marijuana. A charge for possession of a felony amount of liquid marijuana was dismissed and possession of a controlled substance- her 3rd or subsequent offense, was dismissed per her plea agreement. She was given a 58 day suspended sentence at the Park County Detention Center and $500 in court fees. Padilla was accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and a marijuana soda during a police visit to her Powell home in July 2020.
State v. Wayne Wright II; Wright still owes the court $380. He pleaded guilty to delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver meth in an amount greater than 3 grams, and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces in May 2020. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $610 in court fees, and a 5-7 year suspended prison sentence. Wright was involved with Bill Lee and other meth associates from January-August 2017, was found with 90 grams of meth and marijuana during a house search in 2016 and 1.5 grams of meth during a car search in 2017.
