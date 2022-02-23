Friday, Feb. 25th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, Feb. 26th
Cody
Winter Author Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Library.
Buffalo Bill Birthday Ball, 6-9 p.m., Cody Auditorium. There will be music, dancing, prime rib dinner, gun raffle, silent and live auctions, and Wild West entertainment. This event is a major fundraiser for the Knight’s of Columbus, and net proceeds from the ball benefit many local charities.
Powell
Winter Program on Disability & Displacement, 1 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Reserve a spot by calling the Center at (307) 754-8000.
Saturday, Feb 27th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Sunday, Feb 28th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, March 1st
Cody
Reboot Combat Recovery course starts, 6:30-8 p.m., CMA Church.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
