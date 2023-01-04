image

UW students who participated in a Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts residency this fall include (from left) Jesse Taylor of Laramie; Liz Baldwin of Cody; Carmen Nottage of Laramie; Ki Radcliffe of Bentonville, Ark.; Angela-Luna Schweisberger of Rawlins; and Arthur Canaday of Bakersfield, Calif.

 (Mark Ritchie Photo)

Five residencies for University of Wyoming students and faculty members this fall have kicked off a new UW center for the arts and humanities named for a famed Wyoming artist who was one of the university’s most generous benefactors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.