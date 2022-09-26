In just four hours on Sept. 10, 55 volunteers built 40 beds as part of the annual Bunks Across America bed build in Cody.
You might think this would saturate the market — that there would be more than enough beds to meet the needs of Park County children without a bed of their own, said Dan Frederick, Worland Chapter President of national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. In reality, the beds will likely all be given away before Christmas.
“The thing that continues to surprise us is the level of need in our community,” said Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Kay Wittman, who became involved with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2018. “You would think 40 or 50 beds would meet the need, but the need in our community is so much more than we could have anticipated in the beginning. You think everybody has beds and blankets for their kids, but they don’t. We had a volunteer who set up a bed for a 12-year-old girl, and she was so excited because it was the first bed she’d ever had. So the need continues to be compelling.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit, dedicated to providing free beds to children who don’t have them, Frederick said.
“The only qualifications are the child has to be between ages 3 and 17, and they must not have a bed,” Frederick said. “It’s as simple as that. We’re just trying to meet a need.”
The Worland chapter covers the entire Big Horn Basin from the Montana state line down to Thermopolis. The organization has delivered 900 beds over the last four-and-a-half years, Frederick said, and 265 of those have been in Park County.
Wittman said Trinity Lutheran Church was approached by Frederick shortly after she became pastor in 2018. It was getting too difficult for Frederick to meet the needs of the entire basin by himself, and he needed a partner church in the north.
“I brought it to our quilters group, who I consider to be the wise old ladies of the church,” Wittman said. “They were immediately on board. They all saw the potential in the idea: providing beds and blankets and quilts for kids who have never had them before.”
The recent bed build shows how much community buy-in the program has received in just four short years, Wittman said. The volunteers came from all walks of life – men and women, young and old. Those with a construction background worked on the beds, while Wittman – an admitted construction novice – operated the drill press. A third grader helped to sort nuts and bolts.
“By the time I got to the church parking lot at a quarter to 9, the place was humming,” Wittman said. “It was a hive of activity.”
“It was pretty exciting to see such a turnout,” Frederick said. “We started with just a trailer of wood, and we ended with something that will mean a lot to local kids in need of a bed.”
Just as exciting was how the event brought together people from different churches and even different faiths, Wittman said. Latter Day Saints missionaries worked with Trinity parishioners and some volunteers from various Powell-area churches.
“These bed builds are a great way for us to work side-by-side with people from other faith communities,” Wittman said. “Despite the theological or congregational differences we might have, we put that aside for the sake of kids. I wish there was more of that in the world.”
While the bed build day is over, the work of Sleep in Heavenly Peace goes on, Frederick said. The organization is always accepting donations of new bedding – including twin-size sheets, pillows and comforters – which can be dropped off at Trinity Lutheran Church. Financial donations can be made on the Worland chapter’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SHPWorland/.
Frederick said the beds created during the build day will be distributed as need arises. If you know a local child in need of a bed, visit shpbeds.org/apply/.
