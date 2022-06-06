An “awareness walk” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Beck Lake, during the 10th annual Beck Lake Challenge to spread the word about mental health in the community. Registration will open at 9 a.m.
“This event is an educational, community-service project to promote conversation and understanding about mental illness and mental wellness. It’s not a fundraiser, it’s an ‘awareness walk,’” said Marty Coe, executive secretary of the Cody Medical Foundation, the event’s sponsor.
Participants can walk, jog, dance or rollerblade, push strollers or ride bikes, for whatever distance they want, accompanied by their pets if desired, she said. The event is filled with various activities and includes lunch. Some chairs will be available in the shop; those who wish to eat outdoors along the route should bring their own chairs.
Registrants will be eligible for a drawing to win a prize at the event’s end. They’ll also receive a small plant as swag and be entitled to select a vintage item from past year’s Challenges. In addition, there will be a contest for best animal costume.
“It’s a fun day, even if it’s raining,” volunteer Cindy Bennett said. She’ll be organizing a “Fruit ’n’ Flower” activity, which involves putting a flower into a piece of fruit, whose sugar and juice keep the flower alive.
For lunch, participants can partake of a taco buffet, with the option to make a “walking taco” to carry in a bag while they participate in the event, Coe said. That’s a new option this year along with a free ice cream wagon and a selection of prizes from prior Challenges.
Cody Regional Health and Cody Library staff will set up action stations at various points along the route for an exercise activity. The Park County Health Coalition will sponsor a table with information about its mission – access to help community members become better advocates for safe and healthy choices – and invites other health-related groups to display their information at the table.
“Mental health illness is an illness like any other. It is a brain illness,” Coe said. “To help dispel the stigma that can surround those diagnosed with a mental issues, the Challenge aims to promote an understanding and acceptance of mental illness.”
“One way or another, everyone is touched by mental health issues, so we need to feel free talking about them. Everyone has a story to tell about mental illness.”
At 9:30 a.m., Park County Animal Shelter volunteers will start walking with dogs available for adoption. Also at that time, people are welcome to join them or register, drink coffee and stretch. Walks of two different lengths will begin at 10 a.m.
The Challenge comprises one or two loops of the bike path, 2-4 miles, with Finishers’ Medals awarded. The Super Challenge runs three-plus loops of the bike path for more than 6 miles, with Finishers’ Medals and Special Prizes for the first 50 participants.
Lunchtime speakers will be Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt and Wendy Morris of Healthy Park County, an initiative of the Park County Health Coalition. HPC aims to mobilize the community through awareness, education and advocacy of health and wellness issues. In addition, it provides resources to those who need it the most.
The volunteer coordinator for the Challenge is Meghan Brady with help from members of the Foundation’s Vital Signs committee.
“We want people to get out and enjoy the walk,” Coe said.
“It’s a chance to participate and feel good,” Bennett added.
