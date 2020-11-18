CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Desirae Gams; The state agreed to dismiss its second petition to revoke probation and Gams admitted to violating the state’s first petition to revoke her probation. Gams was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana.
State v. Amanda Shuman; Shuman is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance- fourth or subsequent offense in 10 years, possession of marijuana- third or subsequent offense, possession of meth- third or subsequent offense, felony charges carrying up to 19 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. She is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. Shuman is accused of possessing meth and marijuana pipes during a Powell traffic stop in September, and being under the influence.
State v. Tammy Sigmon; Sigmon is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. She is charged with manufacturing or delivery of Schedule II controlled substance Oxycodone, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000. Sigmon is accused of selling four Oxycodones to a confidential informant in June.
State v. Kelly Chouinard; Chouinard admitted to violating her probation. Her probation was revoked and reinstated for a period of 5 years. Chouinard was seen inside a liquor store in July, a violation of her probation conditions. She pleaded guilty to two felony counts for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance meth from June 2016, sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and fines in May 2018.
State v. Christian Birky; Birky admitted to violating his probation. His original probation was revoked and he was assessed 3 years supervised probation and $250 in court fees. He drank a pint of alcohol before operating a bicycle, admitted to smoking marijuana, and was charged with careless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police, speeding, being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance in August. Birky was on probation for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, at the time. He was originally sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and an 18-24 month suspended prison term.
State v. Jared Wagoner; Wagoner is facing charges for taking a deadly weapon into jail, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for theft of property valued $1,000 or less. Wagoner is accused of shoplifting $240.31 of merchandise with his girlfriend in July and failing to turn in razor blades hidden in his socks when taken into custody at the Park County Detention Center.
