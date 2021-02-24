Park County residents can now access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks for free using a new app. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive.
Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Park County Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks and audiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
“We are excited to offer OverDrive,” says Park County Library Director, Karen Horner. “It allows us to increase the amount of materials available for patrons. Being familiar with OverDrive and their downloadable app, Libby, it is a user-friendly app that allows access to our OverDrive catalog of audio and ebooks available for check out. All you need is your library card to have access to more materials at your fingertips.”
This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle”. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can even download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download the Libby app or visit overdrive.com/apps/libby/. Patrons can also be helped in-person at the Park County Libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.