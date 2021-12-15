image

This is Anubis (all black) and Osiris (black and white). These sweet brothers are 10-month-old Siamese mixes. They both love attention, pets and to play. It is not required that these boys go to a home together but it is preferred as they do really love each other. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110.

 PCAS photos

(0) comments

