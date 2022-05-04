The Irma Flat Mother’s Club is holding its fourth annual High Tea with the Flat Ladies on May 13-14 at the old Irma Flat schoolhouse at the intersection of Bartlett Lane and the Southfork Highway.
The reservation-only event includes sittings at 2 p.m. both days. Cost is $25 per person. Funds raised by the tea will aid the club’s many community outreach programs. Reservations may be made by calling Hazel at (307) 587-4805.
The event will be complete with homemade savories, scones and sweets, all accompanied by freshly brewed tea leaves. It is a time to dress up, wear a hat if desired, and sip, sup and socialize.
To quote author Henry James, “There are few hours in my life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.”
In that spirit the Irma Flat Club invites all those interested to join them in High Tea with the Flat Ladies.
