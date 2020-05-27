Cody Country Art League in the chamber of commerce building is again open.
CCAL is following the chamber’s lead set by the chamber. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. People may enter through the chamber-visitor center main door at 836 Sheridan or use the side entrance to the art league.
When the chamber opens on weekends, which is expected soon, CCAL will do likewise, said René Huge, gallery director.
Art challenge
People who responded to the art league’s Big Horn Basin COVID Art Challenge have posted artwork on the CCAL Facebook page.
“We’ve had lots of wonderful images of your creative endeavors and visual interpretations sent to us during these last several weeks of quarantine,” Huge said.
Now, she invites people to take their artwork to the gallery for a June 8-22 show. Submit artwork by Monday.
It’s not too late to participate in the challenge. People of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.
“If you’ve been thinking of something or still working on a piece you want to add to the show, do it,” Huge said.
55th Art Show
Art league members are making plans for the 55th annual CCAL Art Show, set to open July 1.
Amateur and professional adults may submit up to four pieces each. Youths 18 and under may enter 1-2 pieces. There is a nonrefundable entry fee of $15.
Email codycountryartleague.com or call (307) 587-3597 for more information.
