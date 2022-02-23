By MARGUERITE HOUSE
For the Cody Enterprise
According to a January 2022 story on MarketWatch.com, the global subscription box market reached a value of $18.8 billion in 2020 and is poised to increase by at least 20.1% in the period 2021 to 2026.
And one Cody couple couldn’t be happier.
Matt and Christine Glodt launched Project Home DIY (do it yourself) in April 2019; at the time, they sent around 74 boxes a month to subscribers. Today, along with their fulfillment center in Denver, they send approximately 4,000 projects each month – with a whopping $355,000 spent with FedEx and UPS in 2021. Originally, they assembled the boxes in their garage, often enlisting the help of family and friends. Now, they’re in the process of building a huge, new shop on the South Fork at their new home from which they continue to ship out daily.
Project Home DIY is a unique subscription service with its own signature branding, even down to the custom-branded paint. Everything is created, designed and developed by Christine and backed up with Matt’s woodworking talent. “You won’t ever find our projects on the shelves of your local hobby store,” Christine said.
Each project begins as an idea in Christine’s mind, inspired by what she observes in the home décor world. The company is a traditional “bootstrap” operation, having literally started from the ground up. They’ve added as they could afford to, never seeking economic funding or bank loans to boost their business.
“Nothing fell in our laps,” Christine emphasized. “We did it all ourselves, and there were many, many nights of burning the midnight oil. We realized, from the beginning, that we may not have the cute, custom-branded boxes right away, but we’ve always had a great quality product —and that’s what’s important.”
When asked if they ever imagined Project Home would be so successful, they said emphatically, “Yes. Without a doubt.”
The carpenter and the teacher
The Glodts are college sweethearts. Matt grew up in Upton, while Christine (Phipps then) was raised in Cody on the South Fork in the home into which the family recently moved.
“We had to have more space,” Christine explained, “and my parents were moving just across the road. Somehow, I couldn’t see my childhood home sold.”
The Glodt boys —Liam, 10, and Myers, 7 — are happy with more space for shenanigans than their in-town home had, and there’s the bonus of a big workshop and grandparents across the road.
After college, Matt became a carpenter, and Christine taught for eight years in both elementary and special education. Once they had children, though, they had an epiphany of sorts.
“As I taught, I found that a number of my students who struggled just didn’t have very solid parenting to support them,” Christine said. “Often, they simply didn’t have anyone at home, and it seemed there was no one there to teach them right from wrong. I was convinced that I needed to stay home with my boys. So, I resigned from teaching in 2016 and began focusing on Mason Creations, which was booming behind the scenes of teaching.”
The duo came to the conclusion that if one of them could be a full-time parent, they could make it work. It wasn’t long before Matt laid down the hammer, joining Christine at home running the business.
Mason Creations began in 2012, named for the Mason jars that figured prominently in their first designs: plaques with Mason jars to hold one’s pocket change. Soon, they morphed into a custom, wood sign company along with making custom cornhole boards and farmhouse furniture.
“We had the signs, cornhole boards and Project Home DIY crammed into our garage,” Matt said. “Then we built an addition to the garage, but we were still getting busier and busier and soon outgrew that, too. That’s when we sold Mason Creations and focused on Project Home DIY.”
And then there was a pandemic.
Thinking outside the box
With individuals quarantined during the early months of Covid-19 and so many working from home, the subscription box business boomed as individuals couldn’t get out to shop and wanted something to do.
“Project Home DIY was perfect for folks stuck at home,” Christine said. “Pandemic or not, humans strive to be creative; it’s part of our genetic makeup. After they complete a home décor project – not the same as ‘crafting,’ by the way – they have a piece that they can be proud of which adds to their home and creates conversations. We solve two big problems when it comes to being creative: the What and the How.”
Each box arrives at subscribers’ doors with everything they need to complete that month’s project. (Subscribers can order month-by-month, choose a prepaid 3-or 6-month plan or purchase one-time projects from the online store.) For first-time subscribers, Project Home DIY includes a starter kit with a glue gun, sanding block, glue, basic paint colors and more – everything needed to get started right away.
“Our projects reflect a rustic, clean, modern farmhouse look,” Christine said. “It has that antique-like vibe, a kind of worn and used look that shows lots of love.”
However, the unique part of Project Home DIY is that each project is “customizable.” Even though Christine demonstrates step-by-step how to complete the project with instruction sheets or YouTube tutorial videos, using certain colors and finishing techniques, subscribers are able to make it their own using their colors of choice and finishes to match their own taste and décor.
The pieces also have words of affirmation, applied with custom-designed, mesh reusable stencils. They are phrases like “Be kind,” “Choose happy” and “Stay humble.” Some months boast an interactive project such as the popular gnomes with interchangeable seasonal hats, a decoupaged map with pins to mark fun family trips and family celebration charms that represent individual birthdays and anniversaries – always top quality and functional.
“I love seeing how subscribers reimagine their projects,” Christine says. “Some stray very little from the instructions, and others really add their own personalities.”
As Christine develops ideas, and Matt creates prototypes, the fact that some subscribers might not be as “handy” as others is not lost on the couple.
“We test our ideas to be sure they’re not too complicated for our subscribers,” Christine said. “As we’re creating our instruction guide and our tutorial videos, we test them to ensure that folks will find them easy to follow.”
Matt’s carpenter expertise guarantees that projects are high quality and sturdy.
“I want to be sure those brackets are strong enough to support the clock, or that the wood is cut and assembled the correct way to prevent warping,” Matt said. “We want our projects to last for years to come.”
In designing each project, the couple aims for a one or two-hour completion time. Then, they evaluate cost, materials availability, level of difficulty and ease of shipping, which in this day and age isn’t so easy.
A box becomes a
community
While the Glodts were building their home-based company, they also built a huge online community. Project Home DIY’s Facebook page currently has more than 49,000 followers, and their exclusive VIP group is nearing 4,000 members. They also have accounts on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest.
“I’m so humbled by the part we’re playing in our subscribers’ lives – and that they’re playing in each other’s lives in the VIP community,” Christine said. “I had no idea Project Home would be such a confidence booster, stress reliever and pure therapy for some. It can be so emotional hearing all of the stories from our subscribers. The members share ideas, tips and just all-around positive feedback for their fellow DIY-ers. It’s truly amazing!”
Project Home also has an online store along with the subscription service, and for area residents, there’s curbside service for that perfect gift. The Glodts encourage readers to check out their website (projecthomediy.com) or their social media pages.
“It’s been quite a ride—and now, the sky’s the limit,” the couple said. “We are so grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.