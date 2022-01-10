The Cody Library is offering a free painting watercolor workshop for older adults through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project.
Painting Watercolors will meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall, beginning Jan. 19. This workshop welcomes older adults (55-plus) of any artistic level to join this skill-building, socially engaging course. The eight-session series concludes with a public reception on March 30, celebrating the accomplishments of the students.
Classes will be led by Erin Brindle, a trained artist and art therapist.
These classes are free and open to the public, but sign-up is required due to the limited class size. Supplies will be furnished. Call (307) 527-1880 or stop by the Cody Library to sign up or for more information.
Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries is a joint initiative of the Wyoming State Library, the Wyoming Arts Council, and Lifetime Arts. The project was made possible through generous support from the May and Stanley Smith Charitable Trust and the Wyoming Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.