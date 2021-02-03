Cody Country Arts League director René Huge is hoping to help people get through the slow winter season and recover from a tough year the best way her organization can.
“We are trying to get back on track,” she said. “Seems like folks are ready to resume some normalcy, and what better way than through ‘Art Therapy?’ We are still keeping class sizes small to accommodate social distancing in our classroom and fortunately, it’s quite spacious and easily allows for that.
“We are providing the opportunity to those who are ready.”
In February, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced artist, there’s a class for everyone.
• CCAL member Paul Kethley is teaching an oil painting class for intermediate to advanced painters: Rendering Outdoor Scenes. A master paint applicator, Kethley, is a professional, award winning western artist. He will teach students how to apply palette knife techniques mixed with minimal brush techniques in their paintings.
Class is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and costs $95 ($85.50 members).
• John Giarrizzo, retired art instructor from Northwest College, is offering Intro to Observational Drawing. In this class Giarrizzo teaches students how to draw what you see, not what you know, using light as the subject. This class is Feb. 13, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $45 ($40.50 members.)
• The next monthly Life Drawing Session is Feb. 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Practice drawing the human figure using a live model. Giarrizzo leads the open session beginning with a progression of short gesture drawings leading into longer poses by the model. Session costs $20 ($18 members).
• Introduction to Norwegian Rosemaling, with decorative folk art expert Sally Holberg, will be Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-3pm. Holberg specializes in assisting students with artistic heritage designs and techniques that enhance homes with painted accessories that are original touches of old world art. Participants will paint a Telemark cheeseboard and key chain. Cost is $60 ($54 members).
