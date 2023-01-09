A new camera club has come to Cody under the leadership of resident Ron Everhart, a 1979 graduate of the New York Institute of Photography and an avid nature photographer.
The New Horizon Camera Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the new Game and Fish building on 2 Tilden Trail. Attendees will meet in the public meeting room, which will be the farthest entrance on the right.
It is open to beginners as well as those at other levels of photography.
Everhart teaches for about half an hour, which is followed by time for group members to share their photos and have discussions.
“[For lessons], I teach and explain what the picture is about and where it was taken and why it was taken,” he said. “And then I’ll teach on the technical aspects of the photo.”
Everhart already has plans to teach on over 151 topics at the club’s meetings.
Since its first meeting in September, he has already given lessons on photographing Yosemite National Park, fall color and ice photography.
“It’s mostly nature photography,” Everhart said. “We’ll be doing a lot of basics, but mostly it’s just how to improve your photography.”
To be a member of the club, there are no membership dues and expensive camera equipment is not required.
“I don’t care what kind of camera a person uses as long as they enjoy taking pictures,” he said, explaining how some of his members have high-end cameras while others use their cellphones.
“If they love to get out in the outdoors, that’s all I care about,” he added.
Everhart first picked up a camera during his service in the Korean War.
“I became acquainted with the camera in Korea,” he said. “I was taking pictures of my Korean friends, and then I started photographing nature and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”
After his military service, nearly every facet of his life revolved around photography.
He attended the New York Institute of Photography, did wedding photography for seven years, photographed plant and animal species, and worked in various national parks as a photographer during the summer.
Everhart also did a teaching stint at Indiana University, where he taught photography. Through study abroad programs, he also taught photography in India, Ukraine and the Philippine Islands, he said.
In the 1980s, he spent time photographing the life cycles of various animal species, including the Louisiana Heron, the Snowy Egret and the
Eastern Brown Pelican.
When Everhart retired, he traveled through various states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, before moving to Cody nearly four years ago.
It was a perfect spot for a nature photographer.
“I started looking for a place to live, and I found an empty apartment in Cody, and I thought it’s close to Yellowstone, Glacier [National Park] and the Tetons, so why not go to Wyoming,” he said. “I’ve only been here for four and a half years, and I have already taken over 7,000 photos.”
Though he had started two camera clubs previously — one in Indiana and one in Texas — Everhart decided to start one in Cody.
“I was going through my pictures, and I said, ‘I think I’m going to go back to teaching,’” he said.
The club currently has 12 members.
“I know that the club is enthused with what they’re learning,” he said.
Everhart maintains that it’s the joy of teaching that makes the club worthwhile.
“I just enjoy watching people’s faces when they learn something new,” he said. “[And] I hope to be able to teach them how to be a better photographer than I am.”
For more information on the club, contact Everhart at 1wyomingphoto@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.