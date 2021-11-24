By ZAC TAYLOR
Cody’s yearly Christmas season kickoff event, the Cowboy Christmas Stroll, takes over downtown Saturday afternoon and evening.
Cody Chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich said the event will include just about everything from past years, including food trucks on 13th. That began last year. About the only feature not going on this year, as last year, is the S’mores due to worry about COVID.
Other than that, Hoebelheinrich said people are excited and more businesses than in year’s past are getting involved.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “Every year the number of entries we get for Stay Shop Win increase, more than 20 businesses really signed on to be a part of that day. I think the participation is fantastic, all of the credit goes to the Cody Events Committee.”
Events start at 4 p.m. with the lighting of the angel and the opening of the downtown stroll, which goes until 8 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Parade of Lights will weave through downtown, with the final float, as always, reserved for Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
During the stroll, there will be a scavenger hunt, warming burn barrels and Christmas royalty.
The City of Cody and Cody Police Department will handle street barricades to ensure a safe event, with help from Engineering Associates staff.
“We work with the city of Cody to make sure street closures are monitored,” she said. “We should have controls at every intersection.”
The event is also part of the weekend Stay Shop Win event that encourages people to Christmas shop locally and gives people a chance to win Cody bucks by putting business cards from the stores they visit in a box outside the chamber.
Above all else, it’s a chance for the Cody community to come together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity,” Hoebelheinrich said. “It’s a great opportunity to get out and enjoy our amazing town.”
