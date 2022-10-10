The Cody School District welcomed a number of new certified staff to the ranks this year.
Incoming teachers and counselors range from those in their careers and those diving into teaching after helping as paraeducators, to those with many years of experience in the profession. Some are from across the country, others are happy to be working in, or near, their hometown.
Kenton Boogerd
Cody High School Math Teacher
What is your education history?
This is my sixth year teaching high school math. I taught in Phoenix for a year, then Cowley for a year and the last three years in Burlington.
Where is your hometown?
Olympia, Wash.
What are your hobbies?
Sports. I love playing basketball and other sports and watching baseball, basketball and football. I also love spending time with my wife and baby girl.
Why did you choose Cody?
It is my wife’s hometown. That made it an easy choice.
Do you have family with you here?
My wife’s family all live here in town.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Getting to know the students here at Cody High School.
Skylah Bree
Livingston Music Teacher
What is your education history?
I graduated from the University of Wyoming in May! I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education with a vocal emphasis, as well as a minor in History.
Where is your hometown?
Cody
What are your hobbies?
Crocheting, hiking and weight training.
Why did you choose Cody?
I chose Cody because it is my home. I was extremely excited for the opportunity to work in the elementary school I attended!
Do you have family with you here?
Yes! My parents still live in Cody and my younger brother is at the high school.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am most excited for the new Honor Choir opportunities for my students! We will be able to sing with the older students from the middle and high school.
Drew Brown
Cody Middle School Music Teacher
What is your education history?
Associates in Music Technology, Bachelors in Music Education.
Where is your hometown?
Powell.
What are your hobbies?
Fly fishing.
Why did you choose Cody?
Location and people.
Do you have family with you here?
Yes.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
An opportunity to grow as an educator!
Debra Derhak
Cody High School Culinary Arts Teacher
What is your education history?
BA Science, Family Consumer Science Masters program.
Where is your hometown?
Minot, N.D.
What are your hobbies?
Spending time with my dogs, music concerts and sewing.
Why did you choose Cody?
Recreation opportunities, friends and smaller school environment.
Do you have family with you here?
No.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Helping students discover their inner creativity and interests in the culinary department.
Josie Ecklund
Eastside 2nd Grade Teacher
What is your education history?
I graduated from Kansas State University and I am currently getting my masters in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Reading.
Where is your hometown?
Overland Park, Kan.
What are your hobbies?
I like exercising, reading, and being outside!
Why did you choose Cody?
My husband’s job brought us here but we have always wanted to live in a place were we could do so many outdoor activities!
Do you have family with you here?
My husband Derek and our 5-month-old Lab named Rip
What are you most excited about for this school year?
To meet the students and staff at my school!
Tiffaney Fry
Cody High School Special Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
I went to Northwestern College and then Indiana University for my master’s. I taught in Minnesota for 18 years (grades 6-college).
Where is your hometown?
I grew up in Moorhead, Minn.
What are your hobbies?
I like to hang out with my wonderful children.
Why did you choose Cody?
My husband wanted to take a job here in Cody, so we moved here. I wanted to teach where we live and where my kids go to school.
Do you have family with you here?
My husband Matt, my daughter Maisie (11) and my son Teddy (7).
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am so excited to get to know my students better!
Robert Gardner
Cody Middle School Special Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
I have taught high school science and middle school math and science in Utah, Texas and Wyoming.
Where is your hometown?
Heber City, Utah
What are your hobbies?
Chasing around the three house hurricanes we call kids. All 5 and under.
Why did you choose Cody?
We heard it was the best place in Wyoming to raise a family, so we made the journey.
Do you have family with you here?
We have my wife, Morgan and I, our children, Rockwell, Ari and Gideon, and second cousins that we haven’t seen in a while that we are catching up with.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I’m most excited to see the growth in my students in math, reading and writing and to see just what a Cody winter is like!
Alec Giacoletto
Cody High School English Teacher
What is your education history?
Montana State University, Class of 2021.
Where is your hometown?
Cody.
What are your hobbies?
Fly fishing, hunting, backpacking, baseball, basketball, football, working out and watching a good movie.
Why did you choose Cody?
It’s my home, and I felt the desire to return home and be a part of the incredible community it is again.
Do you have family with you here?
Yes, my parents. I’m from here.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Building relationships with the students.
Amber Hedges-Pool
Cody Middle School Science Teacher
What is your education history?
I went to high school at Clear Creek High school, in my hometown, then received my Bachelor of Science in Biology from Southampton College in Long Island New York and arrived my Teaching Credential from CSU Chico.
Where is your hometown?
Idaho Springs, Colo.
What are your hobbies?
Camping, snowboarding, rock crawling, watching movies and spending time with my family.
Why did you choose Cody?
Because it felt like home, the people are so warm and welcoming.
Do you have family with you here?
Yes I have family here my husbands side of the family is from here.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am most excited about meeting all the students, I love teaching middle school and the kids are why I love it.
Rachel Holmes
Cody Middle School Math Teacher
What is your education history?
I earned my Bachelor’s degree
at Kent State University in Ohio and my master’s through Walden University. I spent two years at Eastside as a para, and then took a year subbing in the district.
After that, I got hired to teach in Billings and stayed there for two years. When a Math/Science job opened up in Powell, I jumped on it because we’ve always wanted to be in Wyoming. I spent the last eight years teaching there.
Where is your hometown?
Williamsport, Ohio
What are your hobbies?
Hiking, camping, XC skiing, reading and baking.
Why did you choose Cody?
The outdoors and the community.
Do you have family with you here?
Yes, my husband and I have one son who’s 3 with one on the way. Thankfully, my husband’s parents are here.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I’m most excited about the enrichment opportunities for CMS students and being a part of those. Also, I’m looking forward to working with the great people in this district.
Connor Jones
Cody High School Foreign Language & English Teacher
What is your education history?
Before coming to Cody, I taught for two years at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Where is your hometown?
Otto.
What are your hobbies?
Running, fishing, hiking and reading.
Why did you choose Cody?
I wanted to get back into the Big Horn Basin, and I have always loved Cody and its atmosphere. There are great people and great students!
Do you have family with you here?
Yes, my wife, Haley, and our two boys, Reuben (3) and Joseph (6 months).
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am most excited to help kids discover a passion for language!
Heidi Kleersnyder
Sunset 3rd Grade Teacher
What is your education history?
I graduated high school from Maple City Glen Lake in Michigan! Then I attended Hope College and Western Michigan getting my Elementary education degree from Hope College. I got my master degree from a cohart in Powell, Wyoming through Lesley University in Curriculum and Instruction.
Where is your hometown?
Born in Dallas, Texas ,then moved to Indiana, Ariz., and Michigan, living in Traverse City, Glen Arbor and Grand Haven.
What are your hobbies?
Love spending time with my family and girls! Coaching and playing sports and taking hikes!
Why did you choose Cody?
Love the lifestyle, smaller community and schools!
Do you have family with you here?
No.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am excited to rejoin Sunset, teach third grade and for my girls to establish here in Cody!
Sofia Manterola
Cody High School Special Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
I graduated from high school as an English Teacher, and then I completed my studies in college. I graduated from the Center of Study for the Foreign Language, in UNAM.
Where is your hometown?
I was born and raised in Mexico City.
What are your hobbies?
I like to watch Friends reruns and read a good book with my cat on my lap. I also love listening to music and dancing.
Why did you choose Cody?
We wanted to give our kids the opportunity of a better life, we love that people in Cody are so friendly and it is such a safe place to live in.
Do you have family with you here?
I live in Cody with my husband. We’ve been married for 19 years, and have my son 15, and daughter, 10. And my mom and dad live here too.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Every day is a new opportunity to change the world one child at a time. I am really looking forward to making a difference in a kid’s life.
Sydney Pomajzl
Livingston 1st Grade Teacher
What is your education history?
I graduated from Cody High School in 2018. I went on to attend the University of Wyoming where I obtained my Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education with minors in Honors and Literacy.
Where is your hometown?
Cody
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy reading, golfing, cooking, and spending time with my boyfriend (Andrew), family and dogs.
Why did you choose Cody?
Cody has always been my home! I love how close the community is and there is so much potential to grow here. I love being near my family and being able to spend time with my sister, Kelsey, before she graduates high school.
Do you have family with you here?
Yes! Almost all of my family members live here. I am blessed to still have grandparents and my great-grandma in Cody as well. Family is No. 1!
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am most excited to build a community in first grade and get to know all of the students at Livingston. I can’t wait to see how much my students grow throughout the year!
Elise Reed
Livingston 2nd Grade Teacher
What is your education history?
I have an undergrad degree from Kent State University and my Masters in Elementary Ed from Montana State (Bozeman)
Where is your hometown?
Somonauk, Ill.
What are your hobbies?
Outside activities. My family and I love to camp, hike and fish. We’ve also got two dogs that we like to get out and explore with.
Why did you choose Cody?
My husband got a job here eight years ago and he fell in love with the area. Shortly after we got married, I moved down from Bozeman. We love it here!
Do you have family with you here?
Nope, it’s just my husband, 2-year-old and I.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
The opportunity to learn and grow with my team as well as the privilege to hang out with some of the awesome second graders in our community!
Jenny Saunders
Livingston Special Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
I first attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, where I earned my Associate Degree in General Education. I then went on to attend Texas A&M University-Commerce in Commerce, Texas, where I earned my Bachelors Degree in Social Work. After my role as a special education para-educator at a middle school in Texas, I went on to obtain my Alternative Teaching Certification in Special Education from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, while teaching at Joel P. Jensen Middle School in Utah back in 2004.
Where is your hometown?
I was born and raised in Garland, Texas.
What are your hobbies?
Enjoy fitness. Spending time outdoors exploring the beautiful area in which I live with my husband and two Scottie dogs, Morty and Molly. I also enjoy trying new recipes with my husband and eating them, particularly gluten-free treats.
Why did you choose Cody?
I chose Cody, when I decided to marry my best friend and husband. Again, I feel so blessed to live in such a beautiful area with all the recreation available and be apart of an amazing community of people. I love it here in Cody, much to the dismay of my family in Texas.
Do you have family with you here?
My husband, our two beautiful Scotties Mortimer and Molly and my husband’s wonderful family.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
All the learning that is taking place thus far, as it’s my first year in elementary education. I am surrounded by such a supportive, encouraging and extremely talented group of educators at Livingston. I just feel very blessed to be apart of the great team here at Livy and Wapiti.
Emily Schrenk
Livingston Sepcial Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
This is my first year as a full-time teacher! I have been a paraprofessional and a long-term substitute. This is my third year in education.
Where is your hometown?
Livingston, N.J.
What are your hobbies?
Mountain biking, kayaking, rock climbing, skiing and hiking. I love being outside!
Why did you choose Cody?
My husband and I knew it was time to move. We took a big road trip around Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and came to Cody last. We loved it right away. Cody has the Shoshone River running through town, access to mountain bike trails in town, and small town feel. We are so thankful to be apart of this community.
Do you have family with you here?
No, not yet. My parents enjoyed visiting us this summer and are thinking about moving here too.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Getting to know my colleagues at Livingston and becoming a part of the team.
Julia Straight
Cody High School Guidance Counselor
What is your education history?
Received my Bachelors degree in Kinesiology from Cal State Fullerton and Masters Degree in Educational Counseling from Azusa Pacific University
Where is your hometown?
Cody is my hometown now but I came from Albuquerque, N.M.
What are your hobbies?
Love puzzles, reading, cooking and baking.
Why did you choose Cody?
Cody is an amazing place filled with the most friendly people.
Do you have family with you here?
My husband.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
Meeting with students and speaking to them about their goals, plans for the future and how I might be able to assist them in achieving these goals and plans.
Kerri Thiel
Livingston Special Education Resource Teacher
What is your education history?
I earned my Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education at West Virginia State University. I earned my Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an endorsement in ESL and Reading.
Where is your hometown?
Upper Sandusky, Ohio
What are your hobbies?
I love playing volleyball, running, shopping and getting crafty! I love the mountains and the small-town feel of Cody and, of course, the people here!
Why did you choose Cody?
Everyone is so sweet and welcoming!
Do you have family with you here?
I married my high school sweetheart and we have two amazing kids that attend Livingston with me. Nash is in third grade and Ellie is in second grade.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am most excited to see growth in our students. I love the “aha” moments that brighten kids’ faces. I can’t wait to teach them and instill a love of learning in them.
Hannah Winland
Heart Mountain Academy Guidance Counselor
What is your education history?
Masters in Social Work, LCSW
Where is your hometown?
Cowley
What are your hobbies?
Spending time with family and friends. I enjoy floating the river and spending time outside!
Why did you choose Cody?
I have lived in the Big Horn Basin my entire life. I enjoy being back home and getting more familiar with Cody.
Do you have family with you here?
I have extended family in the area.
What are you most excited about for this school year?
I am excited to get to know the students of Park County School District No. 6. I am currently the guidance counselor at HMA, 9th grade guidance counselor at CHS, and 7th B volleyball coach at CMS.
(Stuart Kuchel is an occupational therapist at Livingston School and choose not to answer the questions.)
