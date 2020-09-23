The recent Trail Horse Challenge at the Boot and Bottle Club attracted more than three dozen entries to the event on Southfork Hill.
“It was a very successful day with lots of smiles and fabulous weather,” organizer Bev Richard said.
Judges for the 38 entries were Ron Ostrom, Dossie Overfield and Hailey Vieira.
The winners of the Trail Horse Challenge were: Peggy Bartlett (first place), Reeves White (second), Stephanie White (third), Tammy Scott (fourth), Melissa Misner (fifth), Pat Davis (sixth), Tanya Simmons (seventh), Michelle Imburgia (eighth), Clancy McNabb (ninth), Melissa Misner (10th).
Best Turned Out Western Attire: tie between Susie Barry and Trent Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.