The local Latter-day Saints Church broke ground on a large expansion in September 1970, one of the week’s top events in the Sept. 9 edition of the Cody Enterprise.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the $241,000 expansion was attended by the church’s leaders, including first bishop Lloyd Taggart, who moved the first shovel full of dirt.
The Shoshone Recreation District also put on a square dance at the Cody Auditorium and GOP state and local candidates scheduled a rally in town.
The Shriners also scheduled a parade through town to celebrate Shrine Day.
(Compiled by Zac Taylor)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.