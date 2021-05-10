Meeteetse senior Leo Horsen was in a fight for his life five years ago after a freak accident during a shot put practice round at a track meet. He’s turned the experience into an award-winning essay.
“Can’t Break Me.” details the events leading up to an errant 8.8-pound metal ball striking Horsen in the head and the time spent recovering from the injury.
“After the accident, I lost myself, in a way,” Horsen said. “One of the reasons I did the essay now instead of last year is I never felt my recovery or journey was finished yet. This year I felt I was ready to write about it.”
Horsen still doesn’t feel like he’s fully recovered. The injury “reset” his brain and the right-handed Horsen lost much of the fine motor control on that side of his body. He had to re-learn how to write, how to walk, even how to eat.
“I don’t think I’ll ever really feel like I’m the same person before my accident,” he said.
Horsen wove the tale into an entry in the American Dream Essay Contest, a writing competition for high school students in Wyoming sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Horsen’s essay took second place in the competition and he was awarded $3,300.
The senior who wants to be a Twitch streamer when he graduates doesn’t think of himself as a writer. Horsen said he has enjoyed writing in class and first heard about the contest a few years ago from English teacher Molly Potas.
“I’ve been with Leo as his middle school and high school English teacher, and Leo has always been a solid student and an amazing writer,” Potas said. “He has an incredible way with words.”
Horsen cut his teeth writing narratives and analyses of movies and music, but it took him until now to want to put his story to pen and paper.
“I had always thought about it, but I had never really wanted to talk about it yet,” he said. “I didn’t think my story or my recovery was ready to be written about.”
The essay contest prompts students to reflect on James Owens’ “Ten Principles to Live By” and how they live by the principles in their own lives.
The first principle, “Live each day with courage,” is the one that Horsen related to his recovery. He said it was easy to become frustrated with the healing process, but that the key was to simply keep pushing.
“The whole thing with the recovery, I believe it’s all a mental battle,” Horsen said. “You have to be mentally strong to be in that place and then come back out of it.”
