The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is hosting two artists-in-residence this week.
Artist-in-Residence Glen Morovits will be at the Cody Firearms Museum through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Morovits, a charter member of the American Custom Gunmakers Guide, will be demonstrating basic gunstock carving and checkering. Visitors may watch Morovits at work and can also try it themselves under his guidance.
Morovits joined the faculty of Eastern Wyoming College in January 2019 to begin a new gunsmithing program. He graduated high school in western Wisconsin in 1977 and then went to college at Trinidad State Junior College where he earned a degree in Gunsmithing in 1981. He then went to work at Dakota Arms in Sturgis, S.D.
In 1983, Morovits became a charter member of the American Custom Gunmakers Guild. In 1988, he left Dakota Arms to start his own company, where he made custom rifles for individual customers along with manufacturing custom gun stocks for multiple national companies including Weatherby, Browning, Beretta, Dakota, Galazan, and Connecticut Shotgun. He managed B Searcy Ent. where he manufactured double rifles.
Morovits began his teaching career in 2013 at TSJC where he was a stock making instructor. He admires the work and careers of many in this field and enjoys teaching to pass on the art of gunmaking.
For questions or more info, contact Danny Michael, dannym@centerofthewest.org or (307) 578-4099.
Lee Post, aka “The Boneman,” will be at the museum through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., for a workshop in the Draper Natural History Museum. Over the course of these two-and-a-half weeks, Lee works with Draper staff and volunteers to articulate an adult grizzly bear and an adult mountain lion specimen. Visitors may view the progress each day as the specimens are built bone-by-bone.
Corey Anco, the Draper’s Interim Curator, said, “The Center of the West and the Draper Museum are thrilled to host Lee as a featured Artist-in-Residence, and we invite our visitors to take a moment to visit with Lee and the Draper staff during his time with us.”
The articulation can be viewed in real time in the Draper’s Seasons of Discovery gallery.
Post is based in Homer, Alaska, and has had a lifelong obsession with natural history. He has more than 30 years of experience articulating specimens ranging from a 41-foot sperm whale, sea turtles, bears, horses, moose, lynx, caribou, birds, alligators and wolves among others. He has authored ten books on the preparation and articulation of animal skeletons and teaches a Marine Mammal Articulation course each fall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Specimens articulated by Post and volunteer teams are on display in five states and three countries.
Learn more about “The Boneman” at theboneman.com.
For questions or more info, contact Corey Anco, coreya@centerofthewest.org or (307) 578-4093.
