Area residents are invited to join Northwest College faculty and staff for a half-day Future Summit, which will be facilitated by college employees in partnership with Higher Education Consultant CampusWorks, Thursday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m.-noon in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center.
As a culminating event following a community survey and a series of focus groups, the half-day Future Summit will bring the college and community together to begin charting the future of NWC to ensure sustainability through the ups and downs in enrollment and economic trends.
The half-day Future Summit is an opportunity to actively participate in envisioning the future of the College. There will be speakers and break-out sessions to discuss the challenges the institution is facing and what big, bold ideas the college can embrace to better position itself for the future. Topics and speakers during the event include the following.
Enrollment Opportunities: Colleen Falkenstein, Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education
Innovative Academic Programs: Edward DesPlas, Vice President for Academic Affairs, San Juan College
Power of Partnerships: Gary Danes: Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, Barton College
Institutional Differentiation: Jim Owston, Asst. Provost, Extended Learning, Alderson Broaddus University
Those who would like to participate in the Future Summit with the college are encouraged to RSVP online at nwc.edu/future or call (307) 754-6096 to reserve a spot. Those who prefer to attend via Zoom video conferencing can indicate they wish to do so on RSVP form to receive a meeting link.
Those who attend in-person will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing.
