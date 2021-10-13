Friday, October 15th
Cody
“Filly” Cheeseteak Extravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boot and Bottle Club. Cost is $20, includes cheesesteak and fries, drink, homemade desserts and music by Kalyn Beasley. All proceeds support Cody swimming and diving.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Ralston
The Goddess Factor – A Mindfullness Retreat for Ladies, Friday-Sunday, Barrows Z3 Retreat Center. To register, visit enchantmentcreekherbs.com/.
Saturday, October 16th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody VFW.
Cody ABATE Toy Run, Leave from 4 Corners Bar in Lovell at noon, then to the K Bar in Powell and finally Libations in Cody. Bring new, unwrapped toys to each location for donation to local families in need.
October potluck, meeting and Pumpkin Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Sage Creek Community Club. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, pulled pork, coleslaw, funeral potatoes and beverages provided.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Sunday, October 17th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 18th
Cody
Talk with Ryan Hauck, Executive Director of the Park County Travel Council, noon, Cody Club Room.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 19th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
