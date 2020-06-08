Cody Country Art League’s new gallery director René Huge brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position – characteristics much needed in these COVID-troubled times, according to the CCAL website.
Huge said she looks forward to working with art league members, artists and friends of CCAL, recruiting new artists and sharing art with others.
“It will be my pleasure to help grow the CCAL and breathe even more vitality, energy and color into it, further connecting visual arts to our community,” Huge said. “Just the thought of it makes my heart happy.”
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization overseen by a board of directors was founded in 1964. It is dedicated to creating an environment for the promotion of, appreciation for and education in the visual arts.
In addition to operating an art gallery inside the Cody Chamber building at 836 Sheridan, CCAL sponsors special events and workshops.
The director position had remained open since former director Shirley Barhaug retired several years ago. Jody Horvath, CCAL board member and gallery liaison, filled in as interim director for about two years.
As people realized the CCAL is a place to find beautiful local art and gifts made by their friends and neighbors, art league membership grew, sales increased and classes filled, Huge said.
“With all this momentum, the board decided to hire a full-time director again,” she said. “I am so honored to have been chosen and excited to be involved in the arts again.”
Huge, a 25-year Cody resident, began her duties at the start of May. She said Horvath will continue her involvement and has been helping Huge learn particulars of the position.
CCAL depends on its membership for the volunteer help necessary to sustain the organization. Funding comes from donations, dues, fees and a percentage of gallery sales.
Huge’s career has mainly centered in sales and event planning. She also brings experience working with organizations.
“A myriad of volunteer endeavors have afforded me extra practice at fundraising,” she said.
An art minor in college, she is familiar with artwork and the art world.
“I grew up with artists and I’ve dabbled plenty of my own accord in multiple mediums over the years, even taking classes from a few different artists at the art league,” she said. “I am eager to bring these skill sets together for the CCAL and lead the organization further along the positive course where it is currently headed, and bring more art to all.”
The art gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Cody Chamber building, 836 Sheridan.
For more information go to codycountryartleague.com or call (307) 587-3597.
