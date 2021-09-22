Madison Pendley, a manager and bow technician at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, is confident in the benefits of archery.
“With the right setup, you can kill anything,” she says. “It takes a lot of practice and muscle memory.”
Beyond being an archer herself, she can clearly recognize when someone with a physical disability may need a guiding hand.
Pendley has posted a picture next to her work station of Chris Twomey. After nearly dying from an ATV accident, the Cody man has made significant progress both physically and emotionally. While Twomey himself claims that he isn’t the focal point of this story, those around him are impressed with his resolve.
Before the accident, he was just getting into bow hunting while he was managing DNR Ranch in Wapiti.
“I lived in a great elk area, so I figured, ‘Heck, might as well.’”
Elk was the first animal he tried hunting, something he did with his brother Doug McKinnon, who has since lost his battle with cancer.
“It’s a great memory in my mind, ya know?” Twomey said.
The accident
In the summer 2006, he was with two other friends in Meeteetse riding four wheelers. Twomey was 26 at the time and not wearing a helmet. The road was so dusty and he was the last one of the three, so he said he must have gotten dirt in his eyes underneath his contacts.
With his view obstructed, he ended up lost in the washout. While he doesn’t remember much of the accident itself, his mother Vickie Kirkhoff says he flew 45 feet before he landed. The crash wound up driving the motor out of the block to the back of the ATV. The trauma caused shearing into the brain stem, medically referred to as a basilar skull fracture. Luckily, a passerby saw his headlights. They got the bike off of him as he was going into hypothermia. One thing he does remember is that he felt everything slowing down after the accident.
He spent nine months at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont., followed by two years of rehabilitation. One of the last things she said to her son before he was placed into a medically induced coma was that she’s going to look after him.
“He was never supposed to wake up,” Kirkhoff said. “Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but he’s going to be fine.”
Kirkoff spent five month living in the parking lot of the hospital where he was staying.
He then went to an assisted living facility, which Kirkhoff said wasn’t giving him the attention he needed.
“He could barely talk, he couldn’t walk,” Kirkoff said. “He was totally helpless.”
She compared his condition to his re-entering his infancy.
Returning to archery
After the accident, he didn’t feel that he’d have another opportunity to go hunting again. His doctors weren’t sure if he’d even be able to walk, let alone hunt. “Originally, I couldn’t roll over in bed or anything,” Twomey said.
He ran into a local archer who saw him using the slingbow at the archery range.
“Next thing I know, he comes walking to the shooting (range) with a crossbow and tells me, ‘Try it,’” Twomey said.
After testing it out, he was pleased with how accurate it was.
“It’s an incredible machine,” Twomey said. “He tells me to take it home.”
Although now using bolts as opposed to arrows, Twomey is finding his stride again as a hunter.
“Because I’m not all there (since the accident), I have a lot of issues because of it,” he said. “(The crossbow) gives me a lot of exercise. It feels like I’m getting my life back.”
Twomey can’t help but praise Madison and others for getting together and purchasing a crossbow.
“It’s unbelievable. I walked in with a slingshot, walked out with a crossbow,” he said.
Because of the freedom the crossbow offers, he can now recapture the fond memories of elk hunting before his accident. That might not have been possible had legislation made the use of crossbows more restrictive in archery season.
To those who are critical of crossbow use, Twomey hopes that his story will make them reconsider.
“This is giving me a glimmer of hope, and now they are trying to take my hope away,” he said.
He’s been married to his wife Jane for six years, and leads a happy life despite his circumstances.
Above all, he is grateful for those in the Big Horn Basin.
“I have had nothing but people come helping me,” Twomey said.
“Chris’ life has really been blessed by good people,” Kirkhoff added. “I’m pretty proud of Chris to be honest.”
“The way I’ve been treated in Cody is just the best. Wyoming is just a blessing,” he said. “Everyone goes out of their way to help me. That’s the way it is in Wyoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.