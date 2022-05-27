The Cody Library will host “Fish Film Fridays” throughout the summer to celebrate the summer reading theme of Oceans of Possibilities. Nautical-themed films will be shown at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall on June 3, 10 and 17; July 1, 8, 15 and 22; and August 5, 12 and 19. Feel free to bring your camp chair, comfy pillows, or snacks.
June 3 – Narrated by Pierce Brosnan, this nature documentary examines the underwater life-forms across the globe using state-of-the-art equipment. Rated G.
June 10 – A heartwarming family drama about a troubled young boy’s touching friendship with an Orca whale who is the start attraction at his local adventure park. Rated PG.
June 17 – In this fact-based drama, a surfer named Bethany Hamilton relies on her faith and the support of her parents as she attempts a comeback at championship surfing after losing an arm in a shark attack. Rated PG.
July 1 – Starring Jason Momoa in the title role, this film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry. Rated PG-13.
July 8 – 13-year-old boy Luca Paguro finds himself in the beautiful seaside town of Portorosso on the Italian Riviera for the summer. There, he meets Alberto Scorfano, a fellow teenage boy, and together, they spend their days eating pasta, downing gelato, riding scooters and going on endless adventures. Rated PG.
July 15, 10 – Tiny bamboo shark pup races to rescue his family after poachers steal shark eggs from his reef. Donning a custom-made suit that allows him to brave dry land, the spunky little shark seeks to rescue the eggs with the help of his best friend, Julius. Rated PG.
July 22 – A zookeeper’s son is stranded at sea aboard a lifeboat with a zebra, an orangutan, a hyena and a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. Rated PG.
August 5 – A young mermaid strikes a deal with a sea witch to become human in order to land the man of her dreams, even though her father has forbidden her to swim to the surface. Rated G.
August 12 – When Gary turns up missing, SpongeBob believes that his pet has been stolen. Rated PG.
August 19 – An imaginative youngster teams with a multiphobic adventure novelist to rescue the girl’s biologist father, who is lost as sea in the South Pacific. Rated PG.
For questions, contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880 or cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
