What is the only thing better than a family trip to Hawaii in the midst of Wyoming’s snowiest month? Winning a statewide award in the midst of that family vacation.
So it was for Dr. Jonathan Hartley of Cody, who was named the Wyoming Optometric Association’s Optometrist of the Year in January. While Hartley was unable to accept his award in person, he said he was, and continues to be, flattered and honored by the recognition.
“It was a surprise to get it, and an honor,” Hartley said. “There are so many great optometrists in the state of Wyoming, and I’m privileged to be a part of that group.”
Optometrist of the Year is awarded annually to the doctor who “exemplifies outstanding service on behalf of the profession, community and the Wyoming Optometric Association in public service, visual welfare of the public and service to optometry and the WOA,” according to the association.
Hartley was nominated by his colleagues from across the state who wrote in their letter of support that Hartley “is well respected in his community and among his peers and colleagues. He is an asset to optometry in Wyoming.”
Hartley was born and raised in Worland, and has spent his entire optometry career at Cody’s Basin Vision Center, where he has worked since 2007. He joined the center as the replacement for its founder, Dr. Terence Cole, and quickly found his stride.
“It’s a fun job and a great place to work,” Hartley said. “It’s very satisfying to have patients say, ‘I can see so much better now,’ and, ‘Thank you for helping me see.’”
Hartley belongs to a close-knit group of 115 optometrists in the state, and just concluded a seven-year stint on the board of the Wyoming Optometric Association. During his tenure on the board as president in 2021, Hartley lobbied the Wyoming Legislature to pass House Bill 39, a bill amending the state’s scope of optometric practice to include various advanced procedures including YAG laser capsulotomy.
YAG laser capsulotomy is a surgery used to help cataract patients see clearly years after their initial cataract surgery, when a membrane in the eye, called the posterior capsule, becomes cloudy.
“We’ve been able to offer that service for almost two years now, and the benefits that patients see are immediate,” Hartley said. “They are blurry when they come in, and after the procedure, they immediately see so much better.”
Wyoming was the seventh state in the nation to pass the bill, Hartley said, and he’s proud of his small part in its success.
“There are so many people who worked on it, but I’m definitely glad I could help,” he said.
Hartley’s service to Cody and Wyoming extends beyond optometry, according to the Wyoming Optometric Association’s awards committee. He is actively involved in the Cody Missionary Alliance Church in multiple capacities, and has served as a youth baseball and T-ball coach for over a decade.
Hartley said he looks forward to continuing to serve Cody for years to come.
“It’s the doctor-patient relationship that makes it fun,” he said. “My patients are fantastic, and I consider it a privilege to serve them.”
