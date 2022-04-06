Legendary comedian W.C. Fields famously coined the phrase “never work with children or animals.”
Well, the Cody High School drama team took that mantra and tossed it out the window to tackle one of the most ambitious musical stage productions imaginable, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” where children save the day (spoiler alert) and dogs ... kind of just do what dogs do.
“These guys haven’t had a musical in like four or five years,” director Drew Murray said. “They wanted to do a big show with lots of music and I wanted to something classic, something that is traditional musical theatre and bring it back home for the first one back. This was a good one.”
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is the fantastical story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, and his two children who save and restore an old race car which turns out to have magical powers.
Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magical car for himself and the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious, grandpa Potts and array of colorful characters to outwit the Baron, Baroness and their cast of child-fearing villains.
And while the flying car may have been the star of the original movie, local audience members will most likely be a little more enthralled with countless headline performances and award winning songs the Cody club will put forth.
Since January, the group has worked to perfect a handful of big, energetic ensemble numbers, smaller musical performances, creative set pieces, plus the chemistry required to pull off such a spectacle.
“People are definitely not going to be bored,” said senior Justin Wiegand, who plays the part of Caractacus Potts, brought to life by Dick Van Dyke in the movie musical. “I just hope people have fun, laugh at the jokes and feel the energy.”
Audiences will have the opportunity to absorb some of that theatrical energy in a pair of performances this weekend at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
A packed house is expected on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m., and those who attend should be prepared for a non-stop, frenetic show they are encouraged to go involved with.
“People have said they are excited about the performance and say it is their favorite movie,” Wiegand said. “If we had people singing along with us I think that would be super cool.”
With such a large, young cast and crew, auditions were opened up to Cody Middle School students, who are no strangers to big musical productions, and fill the spots of some key characters in the musical.
Helping propel the plot forward are a pair of daft, inept yet lovably hilarious villains employed by Baron Bomburst to bring the magical car to his kingdom of Vulgaria.
“We are kind of like Dumb and Dumber,” senior Boston Fernandez said, one half of the memorable duo. “We’re not very good villains.”
They may not be good villains, but the pair definitely brings a charm and pizazz that helps bring the colorful performance to life.
“I like playing a character that doesn’t have a major role, but something the audience will remember,” said stage veteran Sara Murray, the other half of the duo. “We get to do silly things. Whenever we are in the background we are still in character doing crazy things.”
As a junior, Murray hopes this is the kind of big production that will not only bring in the crowds, but shed a little light on the kind of fun, creativity and enthusiasm prevalent in the drama department at CHS.
“Once a show like this is clicking and people are having fun with it, it’s another way for the program to gain theatre members,” Sara Murray said. “It’s going to set the standard for the program for the next couple of years.”
It is destined to be a pretty high standard, and a chance for the seniors to finally take the stage in a big musical production that the club has been looking forward to the Covid pandemic took center stage.
Ironically, one of the most important themes and standout musical numbers is about teamwork, and it has taken a large, dedicated team of Cody students to bring such an ambitious project to life.
“We’ve had such a wonderful set team, such wonderful pit musicians who volunteer their time and a wonderful cast,” Murray said. “I think we forget sometimes how good everyone is. These kids are so talented.”
And while audiences may get lost in the music and laughter, there is plenty else happening on stage that will constantly keep people on their toes.
“To be able to go out there and be ridiculous is just the best, and our costumes will just add to the ridiculousness,” Fernandez said. “And people will want to listen carefully. There are so many funny things that are said that can go right over your head.”
