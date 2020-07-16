CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brenda Roemmich; Roemmich is accused of breaking her bond conditions – she was found intoxicated in June. She was assessed a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is no longer in custody. Roemmich is facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, her third or subsequent offense. She was caught with marijuana and a marijuana pipe in an Alger Avenue alleyway in February 2019.
