Cody’s Concerts in the Park are beginning Thursday, starting with a local band. Skinny Luke and the Wannabeez will be rocking out at the park bandshell 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus, many of the original bands slated for the Concerts in the Park have canceled. City councilmembers were considering canceling the event outright too, but decided to go forward.
Half of the eight bands booked have had to be replaced, mostly with local talent, which earlier last month caused Cody’s concert manager Kayla Rivers a little difficulty. However, the new bands have been booked and are set to follow the original schedule to play every Thursday through Aug. 27. The last day will also have the Annual Ice Cream Social, starting an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m.
Skinny Luke and the Wannabeez are a Cody band made up of two father-son duos. Lucas Krubeck is the lead guitarist and vocalist, with his father Jim on drums, while Ronnie and Steve Singer play bass and keyboard respectively. Jim and Steve have been musicians together for over 40 years, and often play the house band at Cassie’s, which had inspired Lucas and Ronnie to become musicians too.
The band is known mostly for playing covers of other songs, but also have some of their own original work.
“We play some ZZ Top, The Black Keys, Jimi Hendrix, John Maher; kind of the whole spectrum. We play some of the older blues standards as well,” Lucas said. “If I were to put us in a category, I’d say we play rock and roll and blues.”
The group played in Cody’s Concerts in the Park before back in 2018, within a year of the band officially forming.
The public event is free and 250 people are permitted to attend. City Council is currently considering closing 10th St. to vendors and giving them limited space options otherwise in order to limit numbers, but won’t be decided until the Council Meeting on June 7.
Skinny Luke and the Wannabeez are only the first band introducing the Concerts in the Park series this summer. The other bands currently scheduled for performing, in order, are Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers, Beacon Hill, The Powell Brothers, Small Country, Taarka and 100 Proof.
If you go
What: Concerts in the Park: Skinny Luke and the Wannabeez
When: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday.
Where: City Park
bandshell.
