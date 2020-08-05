Greater Yellowstone Coalition is pleased to announce Scott Christensen has been named the organization’s next Executive Director.
Christensen was unanimously selected by GYC’s board of directors after a thorough process led by the Board’s Executive Search Committee, and executive search firm Koya Leadership Partners.
The Executive Search Committee sought input from a diverse group of stakeholders to assess the needs of the ecosystem and organization and used this to develop a position description and criteria for selection that was used in a robust series of panel interviews. “Scott’s stellar track record during his 17 years at GYC and his innovative vision for protecting Greater Yellowstone into the future, as well as his leadership as Interim Executive Director for the last five months demonstrated to the Search Committee that he was the clear choice,” stated Board Chair Janet Offensend.
Prior to serving as Interim Executive Director, Christensen previously was GYC’s Deputy Director, Conservation Director, and a Conservation staff member leading the organization’s waters, climate, and private land work in Idaho and Montana. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Montana State University and a BS in Environmental Studies from the University of Utah. Christensen was raised in Idaho and Utah, spending much of his time exploring the communities and wild backcountry of Greater Yellowstone.
He and his wife are the parents of four children and have lived in Bozeman, Montana since 2007.
“The board is excited about the future of Greater Yellowstone with Scott leading the way,” stated Executive Search Committee Chair Dan Wenk. “His depth of experience and knowledge of the ecosystem, our funders, and our partners will make for a smooth transition.”
Christensen is a seasoned conservation leader whose resume includes helping pass federal legislation to protect key parts of Greater Yellowstone, developing innovative projects to help save rivers and wild trout, co-authoring cutting edge climate science products, and designing and implementing land use planning standards to protect wildlife.
As Koya Leadership Partners led stakeholder interviews to confirm what GYC wanted in the organization’s next leader, it became clear Christensen met all the expectations of the job.
“As Interim Director, he has led the organization with strength and clarity during a time of national unrest, economic uncertainty, and a global pandemic,” continued Board Chair Janet Offensend. “Scott is a thoughtful, authentic and passionate leader who knows what it takes to lead GYC in this new world. His unwavering commitment to making our work more inclusive and equitable, while expanding the diversity of our staff and partners, is deep and genuine.”
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is in solid financial health with over $12 million in net assets.
The organization recently celebrated several important victories, including the completion of a $10 million fundraising campaign to support grizzly bear conservation.
GYC also worked closely with local community groups and leaders to help pass the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act and East Rosebud Wild & Scenic Rivers Act, which permanently protected over 30,000 acres from gold mining and one of Montana’s most beautiful rivers from a proposed dam.
“I’m honored to serve as GYC’s next Executive Director and look forward to this new chapter in my career,” stated Christensen. “Protecting Greater Yellowstone has been the passion of my professional life. I see opportunities to build new relationships with the people and communities of this remarkable region, create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment inside of GYC and beyond it, and develop innovative and proactive conservation strategies to protect the wild heart of North America.
“I’m excited to lead one of the most important conservation organizations in the country.”
