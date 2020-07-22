Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 16, 11:40 a.m., MP 63 U.S. 14-16-20 E. Grass fire, extinguished, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 12:30 p.m.
July 17, 10:52 a.m., 938 19th Street. Hot outlet, investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 33 minutes.
July 17, 1:28 p.m., Road 2ABN. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 32 minutes.
July 17, 3:22 p.m., 13 6FS, haystack fire. Extinguished, 6 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 58 minutes.
July 17, 4:46 p.m., MP 32 WYO 212. Motorcycle accident. Assisted EMS, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 hours 44 minutes.
July 19, 2:14 p.m., 171 Road 3EXF. Grass fire, extinguished, 8 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 44 minutes.
July 20, 6:35 p.m., 1553 WYO 212. Motorcycle accident, canceled, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 55 minutes.
July 20, 7:48 p.m., 929 Meadow Lane. Grass fire, 3 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
