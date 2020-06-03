Friday, June 5th
Cody
Yellowstone Mustang Rally cruise, 6 p.m., downtown.
Saturday, June 6th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Yellowstone Mustang Rally car show, starts 10 a.m., awards at 3 p.m., Irma Hotel.
Bike Swap, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Joyvagen.
Monday, June 8th
Powell
Eagles joint meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 9th
Cody
Ballet for Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. Register at codymonologues.com.
Cody Improvement Project information meeting, 8-9 a.m., outside Irma Hotel.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
(Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.)
