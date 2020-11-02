The Meeteetse Museums rescheduled its trip to the Homesteader Museum to measure bison crania to Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Measuring each specimen takes roughly 10-15 minutes, depending on completeness.
If you have a bison skull found within the Big Horn Basin, you can bring it to the Homesteader Museum. You can take it immediately after staff measure the skull. While staff members are measuring the skull, people are asked to fill out a sheet that provides us as much information on the bison as possible.
Bison of the Bighorn Basin is a project of the Meeteetse Museums to learn more about historic and prehistoric bison of the area. The larger the sample size, the more accurate the picture of bison in the Basin.
By looking at bison throughout the geographic Bighorn Basin, staff can look at regional patterns such as where the bison occur, age at the time of death, orientation when found (horns sticking out, nasal bones, etc.), and more.
For more information, call (307) 868-2423 or email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
