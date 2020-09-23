Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kenneth Lichtendahl, speeding, $106; Patti Smith, careless driving, crash, $210, Tammie Henry, improper backing, crash, $200; Jessica McKibben, speeding, $124; Flint Selby Jr., speeding in a school zone, $160; Alyssa Frederick, speeding, $100; Chelsey Rutledge, careless driving, crash, $150; Gary Schook, careless driving, $100, $10; Denny McVey, speeding, $134; John McCue, no valid or expired registration, $100; Hanna House, failure to yield to pedestrian, $100, $10; Sean Purvis, careless driving, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Melody Hicks, dangerous animal, $260, no proof of rabies vaccination, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Charles Thabault, Boulder, Colo., speeding, $109; Jed Simon, Los Angeles, speeding, $130; Jose Mendes, Philadelphia, $112, $10 court cost; Jamal Khlifont, Louisville, Colo., speeding, $100; Algarin Osorio, Marion, Iowa, speeding, $119; Nicholas Ferri, Red Lodge, speeding, $115; Sarah Young, Box Elder, S.D., speeding, $113; Linda Peterson, Powell, speeding, $175; Gerald Epperle, no valid or expired registration, $110; Christian Ehrenberg, Lemont, Ill., speeding, $109; Michael Testa, Gilbert, Ariz., speeding, $125; Matthew Catone, Brea, Calif., speeding, $128; Fahad Alsubaie, Melbourne, Fla., speeding, $145; Dylan Roberts-Bentz, Rifle, Colo., speeding, $131; Caleb Lakin, Wapiti, speeding, $137; Tanner Esau, Burlington, no valid or expired registration, $110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.