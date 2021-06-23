Students from 11 states and three countries were among the 195 who graduated from Northwest College in May. The following is a listing of students from the local area who graduated this spring.
Burlington
Kelli Aagard, Isaac Bullinger, Denise Catlin, Zane Davidson, Katelynn Duncan
Byron
Sara Davidson, Lorna Gage, Edmund Shramek
Cody
Emmie Baker, Rebecca Brantz, Jordan Butler, Caden Crooks, Lyric Crooks, Megan Dawson, Morgan Dowling, Brandon Feketi, Lauryn Folker, Kevin Fontana, Aaron Giacoletto, Rigg Harrison, Levi Helvey, Sunny Hoopes, Kavan Johnston, Ariane Joskow, Shawn Klass, Hunter Koster, Hunter Lazar, Alexandra Livingston, Colton Patterson, Shantae Peterson, Joshua Poor, Laura Proefrock, Macey Reed, Nikolas Schmidt, Casey Sinclair, Theodore Smith, Mason Smith, Cody Tarr, Heidi Todd, Emily Trotter, Samantha Williams-Gbadamosi, Michelle Yungner
Cowley
Amirah Khan, Carson May, Ryan Wambeke, Bridgette Watts
Deaver
Jené Reinhardt
Lovell
Traci Averett, Tylee Bassett, Paige Bischoff, Amanda Buchholz, Steven Durtsche, Charmayne Fleming, Celecia Gallagher, Anne Harder, Cora Heron, Dena Hoffman, Trecelle Jolley, Kaycie Mangus, Katlynn McKenzie, Frank Minchow, Kendal Rasmussen, Laura Snyder, Jordan Vasquez, Miranda Wambeke
Powell
Gracie Andrews, Margaret Arzaga, Wubeshaw Asseged, Samantha Becker, Amanda Black, Autumn Coleman, Jazmyne Collingwood, Abigail Cubbage, Devon Curtis, Linda Deer, Summer DeLaMater, Leighton Fearn, Kendyl Garza, Joshua Garza, Martin Gonzalez Gutierrez, William Guenther, Necole Hanks, Aaron Hanson, Waka Harane, Galina Hasanova, Kathryn Hauck, Ashtyn Heny, Sharron Hodges, Christian Hoeft, Kyla Jones, Abby Kelderman, Michaela Kousoulos, Shelby Lewis, KaitLynn Long, Coby May, Stacie McClain, Javier Mendoza, Katharine Morrison, Samantha Newman, Mikayla Norman, Nathan Nyhus, Ilene Olson, Natalie Ostermiller, Anna Paris, Madyson Riedinger, Annie Seaman, Samuel Shoopman, Shayla Shoopman, Alexandra Shuffield, Naomi Sims, Alex Smith, Brian Smith, Kenlee Stenlund, Hartly Thorington, Charles Tucker, Victoria Vega, Georgia Victor, Jordan Walsh, Kady Wells, Tye Whitlock
Ralston
Diana Gwynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.