On March 17, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will hold an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their newest Veteran Services office in Wyoming.
The open house will be held at their new Cody office, located at 1026 19th Street from 1-2 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. VOA invites the public to tour the office, enjoy light refreshments, and hear presentations on VOA Veteran Services.
This office is VOA’s seventh in Wyoming, joining locations in Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Riverton, Sheridan, and Laramie, along with eight offices in Montana and one in South Dakota.
VOA operates the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and has been available to Veterans across the state of Wyoming since 2016. The SSVF Program provides eligible Veteran families with outreach, case management, assistance obtaining VA benefits, case management services and financial assistance.
The addition of an office in Cody means services will be more readily available to Veterans facing a housing crisis in the area. VOA is dedicated to serving Veterans facing homelessness with a holistic approach that includes working with community partners to create a continuum of care.
Veterans in need of housing assistance should contact VOA at 1.844.4.VOA.Vet.
