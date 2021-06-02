Friday, June 4
Cody
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Musical performance “The Last Five Years” by the Studio Theatre, 7 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit codymonologues.com.
Saturday, June 5
Cody
Kid’s Free Fishing Day, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m.-noon fishing, noon-1 p.m. lunch and prizes, Beck Lake Park.
Beck Lake Challenge, 8 a.m. registration, start, 1:30 p.m. lunch.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Community Revival, 6-8 p.m., City Park bandshell.
Park County Nite, 8 p.m., Stampede Park. Concert by Tris Munsick and The Innocents, 6 p.m.
Musical performance “The Last Five Years” by the Studio Theatre, 7 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit codymonologues.com.
Powell
Yellowstone Weavers & Spinners Guild special meeting, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Discussion of Greybull Days and if the Guild would like to donate the Christmas Nativity to The Homesteader Museum. Meeting is open to the public. Bring spinning wheels, projects, and ideas for other meetings. Guests are welcome.
Sunday, June 6
Cody
Musical performance “The Last Five Years” by the Studio Theatre, 2 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit codymonologues.com.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 7
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 8
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
