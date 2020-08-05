Since the pandemic began, fishing has been seen as a safe activity.
Saturday area youths will have a chance to fish for fun in the annual Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday.
Registration is 8-10 a.m. at the State Park Headquarters at 4192 Northfork Highway or preregister by dropping your form off at the park.
Children 1-13 are invited to participate in this fun and free event. Registration forms are available at the fee booth and park office.
North Platte Walleye Unlimited will be handing out a free fishing pole to each registered participant in the derby at the park office.
Registration counts as free entry onto the park. Parental or guardian supervision is required.
Fishing is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. when the anglers and their parents are invited to stop by the Sheep Mountain Day Use area to tell staff about their day of fishing and to register any game fish caught into the free fish mount drawing.
The drawing winner will be announced at 5 p.m. The fish mount drawing from Canyon Fish Taxidermy will be held for game fish only. Do not gut the fish, but place on ice to enter drawing.
Fishing event boundaries are Buffalo Bill Reservoir and surrounding areas. This event is not a competition for length or numbers.
Social distancing requirements will be strongly encouraged while at the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area.
Other sponsors of the event are Pepsi of Powell, Y-Tex, Whitlock Motors, Big Horn Food Services, Bomgaars, Dairy Queen, Park County Library, Big Horn Basin Boat Club, Park County S&R, Treasured Memories, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Back Country Horsemen, Majestic Lube-Cody, Wyoming Women on the Fly and Pawnee Irrigation.
