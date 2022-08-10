The annual Wild West River Fest returns this weekend for its ninth year. The Riverfest takes place on the Shoshone River and will run from Saturday, Aug. 13, until Sunday, Aug. 14.
It is organized by the Wild West Paddle Club.
“We just always felt like a river festival would be a great way to sort of build a community and get our town thinking along the lines of how a river can be beneficial to its community and how it can actually tie a community together,” said Andy Quick, president of Wild West Paddle Club and owner of Gradient Mountain Sports. “The river is a source of recreation and a source of nature close at hand, and we just wanted to show that it can also be an economic source.”
Open registration for Riverfest occurs on Friday, Aug. 12, at Hayden Arch Bridge at 5 p.m. Also on Friday, a group canyon paddle will start at 6 p.m., which will introduce the Shoshone River to those interested in doing the boater cross race.
“It’s a way for us to be able to safely show people down the river and show them all the best lines without them having to learn about it during the race, so they know where they’re going,” Quick said.
The first day of Riverfest begins on Saturday, where the two main events are the slalom race and boater cross race, both of which are for kayaks.
At 9 a.m., there will be a racer shuttle at Gradient Mountain Sports with a racer’s meeting at the Hayden Arch Bridge at 10 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., the women and youth slalom race begins while the men’s slalom race begins at 11:30 a.m.
For the slalom race, there will be a series of gates formed by green and white or red and white poles, which the kayakers have to navigate. Kayakers will go downstream through the green and white poles and go upstream through the red and white ones.
At 12:30 p.m., there is a Shoshone Canyon racer’s meeting at the Hayden Arch Bridge with the Shoshone Canyon boater cross race beginning at 1 p.m.
From 6 to 10 p.m., Morsel will play at City Park where two to three food trucks and a beer garden will be available. Awards will be given out during this time as well.
Morsel is a five piece “jamgrass” band out of Denver that mixes bluegrass music with rock edge, according to the band’s website.
Sunday, Aug. 14, kicks off the second day of Riverfest, with the main event being the stinking water sprint.
Various crafts will be participating in this event. Everything from inflatable crafts to rafts to paddle boards.
“We do recommend that people have some basic river acumen and have been down that section [of river] before,” Quick said. “All the things are going to be required like helmets and life jackets.”
The day starts at 9 a.m. with gear rentals at Gradient Mountain Sports. There will be a racer shuttle at 10 a.m. at Belfry Bridge with a racer’s meeting at the Demaris Put-IN at 10:30 a.m. The stinking water sprint race then begins at 11 a.m. with lunch and awards given out at 12 p.m. at Belfry Bridge.
The Wild West Riverfest is a fundraiser for the Wild West Paddle Club, whose main mission is to introduce kids aged 10 to 18 to the river, river sports, river safety and river stewardship.
The money raised at this year’s Riverfest will help WWPC maintain its kayaking equipment, pay instructors and give out scholarships.
At the conclusion of Riverfest, a Conning Cup will be given to the male and female who competes in all three races using the same kayak.
“You’d have to be like the best all around to win the award,” Quick said.
Quick hopes to see participants and spectators alike at Riverfest this year.
“We’re just hoping that people will want to come out and spectate and those who are boaters will want to take part in the races,” Quick said. “And people will tie that in with being part of the community.”
For those wishing to spectate for Saturday’s races, Quick said the best place to watch the race is from the Hayden Arch Bridge.
For Sunday’s race, spectators can view the race from the Paul Stock Nature Trail and the 12th Street river access.
For more information, visit www.wildwestpaddleclub.org/riverfest or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events/728003455077145/.
