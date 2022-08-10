River fest
Buy Now

Daniel Roditis competes in the Men’s Slalom Race during Wild West River Fest last year. (File photo)

The annual Wild West River Fest returns this weekend for its ninth year. The Riverfest takes place on the Shoshone River and will run from Saturday, Aug. 13, until Sunday, Aug. 14. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.