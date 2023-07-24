image

The current iteration of Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk includes Phil Griffin on bass, Wes Urbaniak on lead vocals and guitar, and Jeff Sheble on Ukulele. The band will be performing at Concerts in the Park on July 27. (Courtesy photo)

Officially described as “mountain folk,” the music of Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk is difficult to classify — even for the frontman himself, who with a laugh describes the band’s music as “such an eclectic mess of genres.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.