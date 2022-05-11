Cody country music artist Jacob “Jake” Graham isn’t likely to wear a cowboy hat or ride a horse, but he couldn’t be more “country.”
“Country music is an every-man genre,” Graham says. “The feelings in a country song aren’t unique. Everyone who listens can relate, thinking, ‘I know how that feels.’”
The words that say
“country”
Graham’s themes include love, nature, home, family, loss, hope and, most importantly, redemption. In the end, regardless of the messes in which we humans find ourselves or how misguided our mistakes, redemption mends relationships and broken hearts.
And that has all the trappings of country music – cowboy hats and horses notwithstanding. Just ask Graham, whose own music tastes lean toward Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Garth Brooks. In fact, Graham created his single “After All” with Garth Brooks in mind. (“I need eager looks from starry eyes that know me; I need Garth Brooks, and I need my Wyoming.”)
“I attended a Garth Brooks concert and even tossed a few of my CDs onstage for him to hear,” he jokes.
Graham’s lyrics, music and acoustic might remind listeners of the Garth Brooks sound with its touch of gravel and a pinch of falsetto. But Graham’s style is decidedly his own.
So far, he has written 25 songs, with 16 set for him to record guitar and vocals. After that, they’ll be mixed and released in an “album” that he says is a “love letter to Wyoming” with homage to the ’80s and ’90s in country music sound tossed in for good measure.
Creating country music in 2022
Even before putting fingers to strings and pencil to paper, Graham says the whole project gels in his head, complete with words, music and instruments.
“I hear sentences or phrases, and I have to immediately jot them down,” he continues. “At work, I heard ‘I cry at weddings for all the wrong reasons,’ and that became a song. When my fiddle player asked what I wanted to hear on a song we were working on, I replied, ‘If we just go ahead and try to make pretty girls cry, we’ll be okay.’”
That’s about the time Graham sends his acoustic guitar version to folks who tack on other elements. There is a drummer in Texas, a fiddler in Kentucky, a pedal steel player in Maine and keyboards, vocals and bass guitar from others in Nashville for a masterful final product. As Graham puts it, “My friend Kalyn Beasley introduced me to ‘overdubbing,’ which allows me to incorporate the sounds I want by having other musicians add layers to my original work digitally. I like being able to bounce ideas off others.”
Some of his latest works are really excerpts from a screenplay and a novel he has taking shape in his head.
“When it comes to songwriting, I just can’t not create,” he says. “I have to write these songs.”
In “After All,” a country girl isn’t convinced that the guy she meets is really a cowboy. “I guess it’s no surprise that I don’t ever see you ridin’; that’s the cleanest pair of boots I ever saw. I guess you ain’t no cowboy after all.”
Still, as the song continues, she slowly has a change of heart as she begins to see signs of a true cowboy. Then, Graham’s affinity for redemption enters the picture when she admits, “You’re as reckless as they come just like a wildfire on the run. You sure must like watchin’ my tears fall; you must be a cowboy after all” and then, “I found me a cowboy after all.”
In “Almost Autumn Stars,” Graham expresses time, place and emotion in his own distinctive way: “…400 miles and a decade between us,” “There for a while, I was drowning in regret” and “I could feel the mountains breathe.”
Finally, there’s a sketch of the Cowboy State as he writes, “Wyoming is just sagebrush and snow fence, white lines and black ice down Highway 20.”
Graham releases his latest single, “Dance off Our Drunk,” on May 27.
“I’m excited about this song and honored to have the musicians that helped put it together,” he says. “We have a who’s who of country musicians on this release: Clint Black’s former keyboard player, Alison Krauss’ electric guitar player and Johnny Cash’s last bass player before Cash passed away.”
A new chapter
On June 1, Graham launches a 60-day venture that incorporates crowdfunding as a way for fans to download his latest album, which includes “Dance off Our Drunk” and to purchase a limited-edition giclee print of the album cover. Only 99 signed and numbered prints will be available of Montana artist Colt Idol’s bleached buffalo skull amid a sea of Wyoming Indian paintbrush in the setting sun. In addition, CDs, T-shirts, hats and other merchandise are planned.
When June rolls around, he encourages fans to check out indiegogo.com, look for the skull icon or type in Jacob Graham.
“I’m excited to begin this next chapter to really share my music with folks who love this country and country music as much as I do,” he said.
Graham is quick to point out that he “believes in Jesus and country music,” and now his new chapter includes a new wife and a baby girl.
“These two girls in my life have brought so much joy, a whole new outlook and a brand-new set of emotions,” he says. “I can see some bedtime stories and happy love songs in my future.”
Search for @jacobgrahammusic on Instagram and find Jacob Graham on all digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, etc.) to learn – and hear – more.
