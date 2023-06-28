Mike Adkinson of Washington state remembers coming to Cody as a little boy.
“I remember going to some store with all kinds of cowboy boots,” he said.
Now, at 77 years old, he has returned to Cody with a purpose — driving a John Deere tractor from Minnesota to Washington to raise money for Parkinson’s disease.
Adkinson’s brother received a Parkinson’s diagnosis seven years ago.
“This is what I came up with [to help],” he said. “Even more so than the money was the idea that I could speak and come across as many groups and people to talk about Parkinson’s [because] it’s an extremely severe issue in our healthcare system.”
It was Adkinson’s second year driving his tractor across the country to fundraise. Last year, he drove his tractor from Washington to Minnesota, and left the tractor with his brother-in-law.
This year, the journey began May 15. After dipping south and then heading west, Adkinson has hit five states so far -— Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming.
By the end of his journey, he will have driven his tractor across eight states, with the tail end of his trip routing through Montana, Colorado and finally Washington.
Upon his visit to Cody on June 13, Adkinson had raised$20within a 30 minute period just while sitting in the Albertsons parking lot.
Some gave him cash after seeing the small trailer attached to his tractor that encouraged the public to donate to Parkinson’s disease, while others scanned the QR code on the trailer.
All of the money donated goes to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) in Seattle, Wash.
“Not only do they do research, but they also do a tremendous, good job of providing services to people [with Parkinson’s],” Adkinson said. “They’re just a hardworking group that are very committed to figuring this Parkinson’s thing out, and we’re really tickled to be a part of it.”
During his first year, Adkinson raised $56,000 for APDA. This year his goal is $100,000, and he has raised about $15,000 so far, he said.
With every bumpy mile in the tractor, Adkinson said he thinks about his brother.
“The hardest part for me is to see him all of a sudden just become so isolated,” Adkinson said. “I wish he would come out. I wish I could take him places and do things with him.”
But, his brother supports Adkinson’s efforts, even if he does worry sometimes about Adkinson being on the highway in a tractor, Adkinson said.
“I feel like it takes his mind off things,” Adkinson said. “He’s following every post every day on Facebook andTikTok.”
Adkinson travels between 50 and 100 miles a day, depending on the weather and on how his body feels, but he has found joy in the people he meets along the way.
“Total strangers have been absolutely wonderful to me,” Adkinson said. “After what this country has been through the last few years, it just really tickles me.”
As an homage to those experiences, Adkinson named his tractor “Spirit of Friends.”
“Everybody wants about the same thing,” he said. “They just want to be loved and to be cared for, and to have their health.”
Adkinson said he remains motivated to raise as much
money as possible because “Parkinson’s is taking off, and it’s growing so fast,” he said.
According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are 90,000 new Parkinson’s cases each year in the U.S., with millions more worldwide.
Atkinson says that he continues to believe he will raise $100,000 by the end of his trip.
“We’re hoping that somebody will pick up the mantle and say ‘I’m going to jump on board,’” Adkinson said.
To follow Adkinson’s fundraising journey, visit his Facebook or TikTok page, @tractortripforparkinsons.
For more information on Parkinson’s disease, visit www.parkinson.org.
To donate to Adkinson’s fundraiser, you can visit bit.ly/tractor-trip.
