Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joshua Howard, $165; Augustus Dines, $150; Brandon Wentz, $125; Michael Neville, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dean Madley, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Nancy Ryan, failure to make safe U-turn, $90; Brian Parko, invalid documents, $140; Weston Barnes, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Rafael Garcia, Palatine, Ill., $120; Gary Leaming, Mountain Home, Ark., $135; Madeleine Barber, Fort Collins, Colo., $120; Alec Hale, Maitland, Fla., $145; Beau Rogers, Carbonado, Wash., $105; Simone Hasslen, Nevada City, Calif., $150; Matthew Leblanc, Spring, Texas, $105; Eve Ejsmont, Walled Lake, Mich., $160; Joshua Bartels, Wahpeton, N.D., $15; Zedadiah Redd, New Concord, Ohio, $105; Laurel Sumrall, Missouri City, Texas, $135; Seuk Chang, Hollis Hills, N.Y., $140; Zakery Koster, Delano, Calif., $70; Richard Kees, Laramie, $103; Robert Abbott, Alton, Ill., $105; Michael Perry, Washington, D.C., $175; Christoph Schudel, Englewood, Colo., $105; Steven Brooker, Hinsdale, Ill., $105; Kenneth Steinhausen, Greybull, $101; Colleen Murray, Jackson, $105; Elijah Sosnowski Gibbs, Plainfield, Ind., $255; Tyler Watkins, Centennial, Colo., $105; Julia Nugent, Delmar, N.Y., $160; Kali Sondrup, Saint Anthony, Idaho, $130; Rodney Tolman, Otto, $115; Mark Uttech, Crystal, Nevada, $115; Karl Barnickol, Chicago, $120; Theresa Boyd Snell, Kinwood, Texas, $155; Robert Howells, Dublin, Calif., $120; Chelsea Westra, Miami, $15; Stephen Lydon, St. Paul., Minn., $90; Anne Elizabeth, Duluth, Minn., $135; Francisco Herrera, Franklin, Wis., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gary Leaming, Mountain Home, Ark., no seat belt, $25; John Birkholz, following too closely, Laramie, $90; Ashton Wollam, Basin, following too closely, $90; Kali Sondrup, Saint Anthony, Idaho, travelling left of the centerline, $90; Sean Ryan, Chino, Calif., driving on wrong side of the road and with suspended license, open alcohol container, failure to report more than $1,000 in property damage, jail 90 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720; Jerry Wilk, Lovell, vehicle weight over limit, $135; Victoria Macri, Fort Carson, Colo., driving on wrong side of the road, $90.
