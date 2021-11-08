Wyoming native and bestselling author Craig Johnson will be coming to talk about his books and answer questions at the Park County Libraries this weekend.
He is scheduled to appear at the Powell Library on Friday at 6 p.m. He will then appear at the Meeteetse Chocolatier, hosted by the Meeteetse Library, on Saturday at noon.
His final library appearance will be at the Cody Library on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Grizzly Hall.
Craig Johnson is most well-known as the author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series Longmire. He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, and his novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, population twenty-five.
He plans to talk and answers questions about his books, including his newest novel, Daughters of the Morning Star.
For more information, contact the Park County Library at (307) 527-1880, the Powell Library at (307) 754-8828, or the Meeteetse Library at (307) 868-2248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.