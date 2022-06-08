The Cody High School symphonic and jazz bands competed in Salt Lake City recently in front of collegiate and retired music staff.
The jazz band kicked things off early in the morning at Syracuse High School and earned the highest rating possible.
“We played our set and did a fantastic job,” CHS band leader Wade French said. “We received two superior ratings, one from each of the judges.”
The jazz band ended up winning its division and received a trophy for its superior rating.
The top jazz band award also went to CHS with senior Landon Rau receiving the outstanding soloist award.
The symphonic band welcomed four Meeteetse students and performed at Farmington Junior High.
“It was cool to be able to include them,” French said. “We were the only high school concert band at the festival and the kids did awesome.”
The symphonic band received a pair of superior ratings as well, winning their division and earning another trophy.
The Meeteetse choir also walked away with two superior ratings, a division win and a trophy as well.
With only four members, the choir also won the overall high school choir award.
“That is huge since there were six other big choirs there including Utah schools and Star Valley,” French said. “Those Meeteetse kids were fantastic.”
To top off the festival, the CHS band along with its Meeteetse guests were presented with the Esprit de Corps award.
The award recognizes professionalism, pride and manners during the event.
“This was the first time in a decade we have gotten that award,” French said. “We have stellar kids who are just kind and leaders on how to act. I love our group of kids.”
