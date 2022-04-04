POWELL – Northwest College is bringing back its Career Fair in a new format Wednesday in Cabre Gym. From 9 a.m.-noon area high school students will attend the Career Fair, and then the event is open to current students, alumni and community members from 12:30-2 p.m.
The Career Fair will feature more than 50 area employers. Those who attend the event can explore career paths of their interest, engage in hands-on activities and gain insight from current employers in the workforce.
Each attendee will receive a career guide with information and tips about interviews, resumes, cover letters, how to dress for success and more. Additionally, those who bring copies of their resume or cover letter can receive feedback from an NWC staff member.
Stay tuned for additional ways to learn about career exploration with Trapper Path, the NWC Alumni Association’s mentoring program, which is currently in development. NWC alumni who are interested in becoming a career mentor are encouraged to reach out to Alumni and Development Coordinator Michaela Jones at (307) 754-6034 or Michaela.Jones@nwc.edu.
The Career Fair is sponsored by several areas across campus including NWC Enrollment Services, Center for Training and Development, Foundation and Alumni Office, TRiO and Academic and Career Advising.
For further information about NWC’s Career Fair, contact NWC Training & Development Program Specialist Christi Greaham at (307) 754-6062.
