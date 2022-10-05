Fall is here and we have a bountiful of activities at the Powell Library.
All Park County Libraries will be participating in Wyoming Snapshot Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25, this is a fun way to show all of Wyoming the fun a day at one of the Park County Libraries can be.
October is also Literary Pumpkin time, from Oct. 24-31, drop off your Literary Pumpkin creation at one of our libraries to be displayed. Have fun carving or decorating a pumpkin in the theme of your favorite book or character and then come to the library to see all the creative Literary Pumpkins. Reminder, Cody Library has new hours, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Hobby Fair is back at the Cody Library, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a great chance to come to the library and discover a new hobby, get information about a hobby you have always been interested in or learn more about your own hobby. Come visit the library and discover something new to do and the people that are passionate about their hobbies.
This is your last chance to visit the library table at the Farmer’s Market before the season ends, come visit us on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Cody Library is offering Libby Workshops on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. This is a great way to learn how to download the Libby app on your device and learn how to access the thousands of ebooks and audiobooks available for free with your library card.
Our Women’s Suffrage Series Discussion continues with a book discussion on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. and then stop by the circulation desk at the Cody Library for your copy for the November discussion.
There will be an Enroll WY Presentation and Q&A at the Cody Library on Tuesday Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. for a free yoga class. Also join us on Thursday, Oct. 20 and 27 at 1 p.m., to learn how to play Mahjong.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., to discuss Brownies & Broomsticks and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m., will be discussing Code Girls. Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun with Colored Glass Vases. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
October is also filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, Oct. 17 from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can sign up for a Pumpkin Craft on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The Cody Library will be hosting a fun children’s author visit on Thursday Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Please join us for author Casey Day Rislov and illustrator Zachary Pullen as they share the latest Rowdy Randy book, featuring our own Buffalo Bill Cody. This special event is for the whole family.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering a full October Calendar with lots of fun activities. Teens stop by every Monday from 4-5 p.m. for arts and crafts. Tuesday afternoon stop by the library for reading and snacks, and every Wednesday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. is Homeschool Hour. On Friday, Oct. 7, 21 and 28 join us at 2:30 p.m. for a movie and on Friday, Oct. 14 sign up for a fun Chess Tournament. The Teen Room will be hosting a fun Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library.
The Friends of the Cody Library is holding a Special Library Bag Sale on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a great chance to support the library and pick up some wonderful books.
Please remember that all Park County Libraries will be closed Oct. 10 for Columbus Day.
